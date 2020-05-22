Amtrak purchases new office building in Delaware
WILMINGTON, Del. — Amtrak is expanding its presence in Delaware with a new building, news outlets reported.
The purchase of an eight-story building in Wilmington “is part of Amtrak’s long-term strategy to reduce costs by having employees work out of owned property,” Amtrak Spokeswoman Beth Toll told the News Journal.
The price for the purchase this month was not disclosed.
The company currently has two maintenance shops in New Castle County. It employs nearly 470 people in these shops and has hundreds of other employees for administrative operations it runs out of the state.
Amtrak has been a subject of criticism for its operation losses in previous years. A federal watchdog report two years ago noted the company could save as much as $3 million by cutting “excess” staff in Delaware.
Delaware man charged with sexually abusing horses
DOVER, Del. — Authorities have charged a Delaware man with tying up and sexually abusing ponies at a county-run equestrian center.
New Castle County police began an investigation in February after receiving multiple reports of injured horses at Carousel Park and Equestrian Center. Police said park staff arriving for work often found lesson ponies with cords tied around their legs just above the hoof.
During a recent stakeout, detectives said they saw a man entering a horse’s stall and tying up the rear legs of a pony. They arrested Michael Riego, 31, of Hartly, who was found hiding in a corner. Riego was charged with two counts of felony bestiality and two counts of felony burglary.
— Compiled drom Wire Services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.