Cash toll lanes reopen on Delaware Memorial Bridge

TRENTON, N.J. — Drivers who use a bridge that links Delaware and New Jersey will soon be able to pay tolls with cash again.

The Delaware Memorial Bridge had switched to cashless-only payments two months ago due to the coronavirus. But the Delaware River and Bay Authority, which operates the span, announced Monday that the bridge’s cash lanes will reopen at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

Toll collectors will be wearing masks and gloves, and the agency asked that drivers wear masks when paying with cash. The collectors will also be stationed in toll booths behind sneeze guards, and the booths will be sanitized in between shifts.

Ex-elections judge admits taking bribes for elections

A former judge of elections in Philadelphia has admitted accepting cash bribes to tamper with the results of the city’s primary elections from 2014-2016, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

Domenick J. Demuro, 73, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to deprive voters of their civil rights and violating the Travel Act, U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain said. DeMuro faces up to 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced June 30.

DeMuro admitted that a political consultant — whose name was not revealed by prosecutors — paid him bribes to add fraudulent votes for certain Democratic candidates running for judge positions. McSwain did not name the candidates or say if any of them won their elections.

The consultant took fees from the candidates and used some of that money to pay Election Board officials, including Demuro, McSwain said.

Baltimore mayor cancels major events through AugustBALTIMORE — All large public events in Baltimore have been canceled through Aug. 31, including the Fourth of July fireworks and the Artscape festival, officials announced Wednesday.

Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young made the announcement as the city continues to battle the spread of the coronavirus, The Baltimore Sun reported.

The city is still under a stay-at-home order issued in March in response to the pandemic.

Baltimore is one of the largest cities in the U.S. to officially call off its July Fourth celebration. Other cities including Chicago, Cleveland and Raleigh have reportedly considered it. Philadelphia officials announced their annual Welcome America festival will be held in a virtual setting this year, but no announcement has been made about fireworks.

Asked if he would reconsider the move should conditions improve before July, Young said he couldn’t rule it out.

