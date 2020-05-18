Shooting at outside

gathering kills 1, injuress 2TRENTON, N.J. — Authorities in New Jersey say a triple shooting at a gathering in Trenton killed one man and wounded two others over the weekend.

The Mercer County prosecutor’s office says officers responding to an 11:40 p.m. Saturday call found the three victims in front of a home where a gathering of 30 to 40 people had been fired upon by one or more suspects.

Prosecutors say 38-year-old Robert Smith was struck in the head and died shortly afterward at a hospital.

Authorities said a 19-year-old Hamilton man was hit in the buttocks and a 44-year-old Trenton man was struck in the back. Both were hospitalized, and there was no immediate word on their conditions.

Prosecutors said more than a dozen shell casings were found and two vehicles were also struck. No arrests were immediately made.

N.J. cites Katrina-era law to block some virus records

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration is citing a 2005 emergency powers law enacted after Hurricane Katrina to block some information about the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Under New Jersey’s open records law, The Associated Press sought reports that Murphy required under a March executive order calling for hospitals and nursing homes to disclose their capacity and supplies during the outbreak. The AP also sought records on any commandeered medical supplies authorized under another executive order.

Both requests were denied citing the 2005 Emergency Health Powers Act, which says that reports and other records made during an emergency are not considered public.

The denials come as the state is among the hardest hit in the nation by COVID-19 with more than 10,000 fatalities and over 143,000 positive cases. The Murphy administration has said it’s committed to transparency, holding Monday-through-Saturday news conferences and posting wide-ranging information about the outbreak online.

Union accuses poultry plant of breaking labor regulationsSELBYVILLE, Del. — The union representing about 1,000 workers at a Delaware poultry processing plant accused the company Friday of engaging in unfair labor practices, including monitoring the employees’ communications on social media and excluding stewards and officials from an inspection related to the coronavirus.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 27 detailed the accusations in a complaint filed with the National Labor Relations Board against Mountaire Farms, the Salisbury Daily Times reported.

—Compiled from Tribune Wire Services