NYPD won’t break up small groups in enforcing virus policy

NEW YORK — The New York Police Department, criticized over instances of harsh social distancing enforcement, will no longer be involved in breaking up small clusters of people or confronting citizens about failing to wear a mask, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday.

The police will continue to disperse large gatherings that are most likely to present a risk of spreading the coronavirus, de Blasio said. “But we’re not going to have the NYPD focus on, you know, two people together or three people together,” he said. “We’re going to focus on when it starts to be more than a handful of people. And we’re not going to be having the NYPD enforcing on face coverings.”

The change was made after videos circulated on social media showing confrontations between officers and members of the public, including one where a woman with a young child was wrestled to the ground and handcuffed as police removed her from a subway station for not wearing a face covering.

Lawsuit targets coronavirus

restrictions in Delaware

DOVER, Del. — A Delaware man is suing Democratic Gov. John Carney in federal court over restrictions he has imposed on access to the state’s beaches and his ban on short-term rentals.

Patrick J. Murray argues in a complaint filed Friday that the restrictions imposed by Carney because of the coronavirus deprive him of his liberty and his property in violation of the Constitution.

Murray is seeking restraining orders prohibiting Carney from restricting access to beaches in any way other than requiring face coverings, and from continuing a blanket ban on short-term rentals and commercial lodging.

Murray is being represented in the case by his wife, Georgetown attorney Julianne Murray.

Julianne Murray confirmed in an affidavit that she did not attempt to give notice to Carney before filing the suit, noting that “time is of the essence.”

— Compiled from Wire Services