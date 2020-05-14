Ex-security guard charged in shooting of teens on bus

A former university security guard has been charged with aggravated assault and other counts in a shooting on a Philadelphia bus last month that wounded three teenagers and injured a woman.

The Philadelphia district attorney’s office said Tuesday 24-year-old Brandon Ferguson is facing four counts of aggravated and simple assault as well as recklessly endangering another person.

Authorities said the youths, ranging in age from 15 to 17, were shot in the legs at about 1 a.m. on April 16 on a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority bus in northeast Philadelphia. All three were said to be in stable condition after the shooting. Prosecutors said a woman was also injured.

Police said the shooter, who had a permit to carry a gun, told investigators that he was sitting in the back of the bus when the teens attacked him and he pulled out his gun and fired in self-defense.

Prosecutors said he was a University of Pennsylvania security guard. An Allied Universal Security Services spokeswoman told the Inquirer that he was off-duty at the time and had been suspended pending an investigation. She said Tuesday that Ferguson had been terminated April 22.

Prosecutors are seeking a $250,000 signature bond contingent on the defendant turning over to police two handguns and an AR-15 rifle as well as ammunition, the office said.

Delaware to hire 200 for virus contract tracing initiative

WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware plans to hire about 200 workers to help trace the contacts of those who test positive for the coronavirus, state officials announced.

Delaware was set to partner with the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago to build the statewide contact tracing program, Gov. John Carney said in a statement Tuesday.

“To safely reopen our economy, we need to be able to quickly identify positive COVID-19 cases and reach out to those residents who may have been exposed,” Carney said. “This contact tracing program brings us one step closer to returning Delaware to a new normal.”

Under the program, those who test positive for the virus would receive a call from a case investigator who would ask the patient for a list of their known contacts, according to the plan. Tracers would then then reach out to those contacts to help them quarantine and arrange resources, as well as get tested for the virus in some cases.

The National Opinion Research Center also partnered with Maryland, and the two states agreed to share information to monitor the virus’s spread across state lines, officials added.

Delaware also announced that 100 members of the National Guard began training Monday to assist in contract tracing initiatives.

— Compiled from Wire Services