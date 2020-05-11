Officer critically wounds man brandishing scissors
Authorities say an off-duty police officer shot and critically wounded a man he said lunged at him with a pair of scissors in the city’s South Philadelphia area.
Staff Inspector Sekou Kinebrew said the officer was visiting friends at about 5:45 p.m. Saturday and heard a commotion and breaking glass outside. Kinebrew said the officer found the man, who is about 60 years old, dumping contents from a recycling bin and breaking glass items.
Police said the man then flashed a pair of scissors at the officer and swung at him several times. Police said the officer then fired his personal 9mm firearm at least four times, striking the man three times in the wrist, chest and leg.
The man was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in critical condition. Neighbors said the man is homeless and well-known in the neighborhood. His name hasn’t been released.
The officer, who has been on the force for three years, was uninjured. The police internal affairs bureau will investigate the shooting.
Second victim of cemetery shooting dies in Delaware
BEAR, Del. — An 86-year-old Maryland man who was shot alongside his 85-year-old wife while visiting a Delaware cemetery has died.
Delaware State Police said Sunday that the man died at a hospital Saturday, one day after he and his wife were shot at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery In Bear. She died Friday at the scene.
Police said Sunday that their names are not being released pending notification of next of kin. They are from Elkton, Maryland.
On Sunday, police said Sheldon Francis, a 29-year-old Black man from Middletown, Delaware, exchanged fire with officers who responded to the shooting and was found dead several hours later Friday in nearby woods. Police say it still remains unclear whether Francis shot himself or was wounded in the exchange of gunfire with officers.
Repeat offender sentenced in medical billing scheme
CAMDEN, N.J. — A New Jersey man who sent thousands of fraudulent billing invoices to hospitals, clinics and doctor’s offices throughout the country has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison.
Robert S. Armstrong, 49, of Turnersville, defrauded his victims out of more than $200,000, federal prosecutors said. He had pleaded guilty in January to mail fraud.
Armstrong received a 41-month sentence Friday for the scheme. And since he was convicted in 2015 of running a similar scheme that targeted schools, he got an additional two-year prison term for violating his probation on those charges.
He also will have to serve three years of supervised release once he’s freed and must pay full restitution.
—Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
