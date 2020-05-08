Teenage girl jumping rope shot twice, suspect sought
A teenage girl playing with a jump rope on a Philadelphia street was shot and critically injured when someone opened fire, authorities said.
It’s not clear what sparked the shooting, which occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The shooter apparently fled the scene on foot and remained at large Friday.
The 14-year old victim was shot twice in the back and was taken to a hospital, where she was listed in critical but stable condition. Her name has not been released.
No other injuries were reported in the shooting, which remains under investigation. It’s not clear if the teen was the shooter’s intended target.
Delaware judge rules against outdated tax assessments
DOVER, Del. — A state judge has issued a landmark ruling declaring that local officials in each of Delaware’s counties are violating both state law and its constitution in using woefully outdated property tax assessments to fund public schools.
The Chancery Court judge ruled Friday that the county tax assessment schemes violate a state law requiring that all property be assessed at “its true value in money.” The Delaware Supreme Court has held that a property’s true value in money is the same as its present fair market value.
New Castle County’s last reassessment was in 1983, Kent in 1987 and Sussex in 1974.
