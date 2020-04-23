Parents charged in fatal shooting of 4-year-old
The parents of a 4-year-old girl who died after she was shot inside a Northeast Philadelphia home this week were charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter, prosecutors said.
Alhakim Nunez and Iris Rodriguez, both 29, also face counts of child endangerment, obstruction of justice and corruption of minors. Bail was set at $1 million for Nunez, who also faces a gun and drug-related charge, and $500,000 for Rodriguez, and it wasn’t known if either one had retained an attorney.
Ashley Gushue, 31, who authorities said was not related to the child, is charged with unsworn falsification, tampering with evidence and obstruction. She was present when the shooting occurred.
The charges stem from the fatal shooting of 4-year-old Kastari Nunez inside her family’s home on Monday night. Authorities have said the girl was shot in abdomen and was driven by family members to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead early Tuesday.
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Nunez, Rodriguez, Gushue and another adult were present when the shooting occurred, but he did not say who allegedly fired the shot that killed the child. A spokesman for Krasner’s office confirmed that Nunez was upstairs conducting a drug deal when the shooting occurred.
A .357 revolver was recovered from the living room sofa in the home, along with five live rounds and one spent cartridge casing.
‘Be Still Mondays’ campaign started in Newark, N.J.NEWARK, N.J. — In an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus in his city, Mayor Ras Baraka recently announced the installation of “Be Still Mondays,” asking for a complete shutdown of the city once a week.
“Be Still Mondays” will happen each week through May 11. While not an executive order, the weekly shutdown is a request that discourages all businesses to close, with the exception of health, safety, and welfare emergency services operations.
“We want to shut down the whole City,” Baraka said last Thursday during a Facebook Live briefing. “We’re sending out letters to all businesses asking them to close. Businesses that provide food and shelter for the homeless population may operate but the city is asking soup kitchens to limit their operations from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“If we continue business as usual those numbers will continue to grow,” Baraka said. “So, we are asking everybody: stay home, stay inside, stay alive.”
Gov. Phil Murphy said during a recent press conference that 22% of COVID-19 deaths in New Jersey are Black, even though they are 15% of the state’s population.
Delaware paid $30M in jobless claims in 1 week
WILMINGTON, Del. — The state paid more than $30 million in unemployment benefits last week.
The News Journal of Wilmington reported Tuesday that the figure is typically $1.5 million a week.
Delaware’s labor secretary says the state is receiving a historic number of unemployment claims in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Labor Secretary Cerron Cade said 61,842 unemployment claims have been filed since March 15. He said that number is close to the number of claims filed in the last two years combined.
Cade said that about 20% of the claims are from people who are not eligible for unemployment. He added that about 65% of total applicants have been approved for benefits.
Police: Driver who swerved to avoid birds hits, kills man
PENNSVILLE, N.J. — A driver who swerved to avoid hitting two turkey buzzards on a southern New Jersey roadway struck and killed a man who was securing a backhoe onto a flatbed trailer, authorities said.
The accident in Pennsville occurred about 10 a.m. Tuesday, township police said.
The driver, identified only as a 72-year-old Pennsville man, struck Dustin Schmidt, 33, also of Pennsville, police said. The car also hit the trailer before overturning, but the driver wasn’t injured.
Schmidt suffered head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No charges have been filed so far, but authorities said the accident remains under investigation.
