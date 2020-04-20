Delaware judge rejects appeal in fatal home invasion
GEORGETOWN, Del. — A Delaware judge has rejected an appeal from a Philadelphia man serving 25 years in prison for a home invasion that left two people dead.
The judge ruled last week that Rhamir Waples knowingly and voluntarily pleaded guilty in 2018 to second-degree murder, home invasion and possession of a firearm during a felony.
Waples, 23, was initially convicted of two counts of first-degree murder, robbery and other crimes in the 2014 killings of Cletis Nelson and William Hopkins at a mobile home in Millsboro.
Authorities said the killings were committed by several members of a crime ring involved in racketeering, murder, home invasion robbery, illegal weapons possession and drug dealing.
Prosecutors agreed to vacate Waples’ jury conviction in favor of a guilty plea to lesser charges after his attorney raised questions about the testimony of two trial witnesses and asked for a new trial.
Waples’ attorney claimed that prosecutors failed to disclose that one co-defendant had been offered deal in exchange for his testimony. He also pointed out that Waples’ brother and fellow co-defendant Richard Robinson sought to recant his testimony.
Turnpike crash involving 3 motorcycles leaves 2 deadEAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A crash involving three motorcycles on the New Jersey Turnpike has left two New Jersey men dead and a Pennsylvania man seriously injured, state police said.
The accident occurred around 1:20 p.m. Sunday in the southbound outer lanes of the highway near mile marker 84 in New Brunswick.
Marcus Wood, 30, of Willingboro, and Brayan Portillo-Padilla, 22, of Sayreville, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The third rider — identified only as a 29-year-old Morrisville, Pennsylvania man — was thrown from his motorcycle when it flipped over, authorities said. He was being treated at a hospital for undisclosed moderate injuries, bu further details were not disclosed.
It’s not clear if the three men were traveling in a group when the crash occurred, authorities said, and it appeared that no other vehicles were involved.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
Gasoline prices still plunging as demand remains lowTRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices are still plunging in New Jersey and around the nation amid the coronavirus outbreak with demand down as much as 50 percent in some places as inventory has risen to a record high.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.07, down three cents from a week ago. Drivers were paying $2.78 a gallon a year ago at this time.
The national average gas price Friday was $1.82, down six cents from a week ago. Drivers were paying $2.83 a gallon a year ago at this time
Analysts say crude prices hit a low not seen since 2002 this week as demand has dropped to levels not seen in over half a century, and that imbalance means prices at the pump should continue to decline.
— Compiled from Wire Services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.