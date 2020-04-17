Emergency responders find body in burning car in N.J.
CHERRY HILL, N.J. — A body was found inside a burning car parked in a lot off a major highway in southern New Jersey, authorities said.
Emergency responders found the body around 9:20 p.m. Thursday in the lot off Route 70 west in Cherry Hill, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. It was discovered after the fire was extinguished.
It’s not yet known who the person was or how they ended up in the vehicle, authorities said, The cause of the fire also remains under investigation.
No other injuries were reported in the incident.
— Compiled from Tribune Wire Services
