Delaware extends court building closures one month
WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware’s court buildings will remain closed for at least another month.
The News Journal of Wilmington reports that the state’s top judge announced the extension on Tuesday.
Delaware Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr. said that people are supposed to be at home and not coming and going from courthouses.
Delaware suspended all pending trials a month ago because they often require juries and involve numerous court staff. Courthouses often see hundreds of people flow through them each day. But they are now reduced to a skeleton staff.
Courts have been holding hearings in criminal cases over video and telephone. Routine civil court actions are also being done remotely.
Bail motions and probation violation hearings have also been able to continue virtually.
N.J. governor keeps schools closed until at least May 15
TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey’s schools will be closed because of the COVID-19 outbreak at least until May 15, Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday.
Murphy ordered the state’s more than 600 school districts to close last month as part of an effort to halt the spread of the virus.
Neighboring Pennsylvania has closed schools through the rest of the year.
The first-term Democratic governor also reported that the number of deaths due to the virus climbed by 362 to 3,518. There are more than 75,000 residents with the virus, he said.
Despite the growing number of positive tests and a surging death toll, Murphy said social distancing efforts “are working.” As evidence, he said that the rate the number of cases doubles has been going up across the state from about every three days to seven days.
N.J. man charged in fatal shooting caught on video
TRENTON, N.J. — A man who fatally shot a woman as she watched a street fight has been charged with murder, authorities said, a shooting that was caught on video during a violent day in New Jersey’s capital city.
Quasim Hallett, 39, of Trenton, was arrested Tuesday morning without incident in Delaware by federal marshals, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. He will remain in custody there pending an extradition hearing.
Hallett is charged in the April 5 slaying of Quamierah Massey, 24, who was among many onlookers standing on a sidewalk while two young women fought on a street in Trenton.
—Compiled from Tribune Wire Services
Authorities said a video shows a man whose face was partially covered with a black mask approaching Massey and then shooting her in the head in what appears to have been an unprovoked attack. Massey was taken to a hospital and died there the next day.
Besides the murder count, Hallett is also charged with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats for threatening to kill another person, and weapons offenses, prosecutors said. It wasn’t known Thursday if he’s retained an attorney.
A possible motive for the shooting has not been disclosed.
The shooting of Massey was one of several that occurred in Trenton that day, leaving three people dead and four others wounded overall. The violence spurred the city’s mayor to order a curfew for most citizens and businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.