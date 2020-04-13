Delaware reports 8 new virus cases among inmates
WILMINGTON, Del. — The Delaware Department of Correction on Sunday announced eight new cases of COVID-19 among offenders, all inmates at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna.
The department said in a news release that it tested 45 inmates at a housing unit where four other inmates tested positive over the past five days. All eight were asymptomatic, with no fever, cough or other known symptoms of the virus, the statement said.
Of the 12 inmates with confirmed cases, nine were being housed in a stand-alone building on the prison compound that’s been established as a COVID-19 treatment center, the department said. Two were at a hospital and one was in the prison infirmary.
The department also announced Sunday that one additional correctional officer has tested positive, bringing the total to 11.
The total number of confirmed cases in Delaware increased by nearly 150 to a new total of at least 1,625 with two more fatalities, bringing the death toll to 35, according to the latest information available from the state Sunday evening.
Anti-drug activist known for wearing hardhat dies
Bernard “C.B.” Kimmins, a former Philadelphia teacher and an anti-drug activist, died Sunday of heart complications.
Kimmins, 76, who wore a trademark white hardhat covered in stickers, marched in some of the toughest areas of the city. He and the late Herman Rice started Mantua Against Drugs, a group that had also spoke at schools and rallies.
“He had people behind him supporting him,” said radio personality Manwell Glenn who also worked with Kimmins. “People would stop him on the street or wherever he was and say thank you for coming to my school, thank you for taking the time out to talk to me, you changed my life. All he would say is ‘Thank you.’ C.B. said that was his paycheck.”
Glenn said Kimmins knew there wasn’t much reward in what he did.
“Every car he had was held together by hope, bubblegum and band-aids,” Glenn said. “He was dedicated. He knew there was no pension. He just cared.”
Details on final arrangements are pending.
Court orders pay $40K in settling racial incident suit
ANNVILLE — The owners of a Pennsylvania restaurant was ordered by a federal judge to pay $40,000 in damages to a Lebanon Valley College student who accused them of racial discrimination during an incident in January 2017.
U.S. Middle District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson issued the order Monday after the owners of the Annville eatery Just Wing It did not respond to a civil rights lawsuit filed by Ricky Bugg Jr. in 2018.
In the lawsuit, Bugg, who is black, claimed the restaurant owners used racial slurs toward him and refused to serve him on Jan. 22, 2017.
In the lawsuit, Bugg claimed he ordered wings from the restaurant, but Christopher Behney, the owner and founder of the eatery, came out of the kitchen and told him “I don’t need your (racial slur) money.”
However, Behney and Nikki Meyer, who was at the counter when Bugg first attempted to order food, said the incident was not racial..
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
