Woman wounded, man killed in shootout with police
Police responding to reports of shots fired in a Philadelphia neighborhood early Friday encountered a woman who authorities say opened fire on the officers, sparking a shootout that left her wounded and a man dead.
Two uniformed officers heard people in the backyard of a home and tried to enter the area through an alleyway, a police spokesman said. The officers saw a man and a woman outside a home, and after an officer pushed open a makeshift gate to the backyard the woman began firing several shots at the officers, the spokesman said.
The officers returned fire and eventually chased the man and woman into a home where they were captured, the spokesman said.
The woman was shot in the thigh, hip and buttocks, and the man was wounded in the abdomen. He was pronounced dead at a hospital about 1:45 a.m. Neither officer was injured.
It wasn’t immediately clear if the woman and the man were involved in the initial gunfire that caused the police response. Their names have not been released and it wasn’t clear what charges the woman would be facing.
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
Delaware reports first virus case involving prison inmate
DOVER, Del. — Delaware officials are reporting the first coronavirus infection involving a state prison inmate.
The Department of Correction said Tuesday that the inmate at the state’s maximum-security prison was tested Monday after registering a fever and was moved to the infirmary. Officials said the inmate is over the age of 60 and is being treated in a negative pressure isolation room.
A second inmate from the same housing unit also registered a fever during temperature checks on Tuesday and was being treated in isolation in the infirmary. His test results were pending.
As a precautionary measure, officials were moving inmates from the housing unit to a vacant building across the prison compound that provides greater separation among inmates.
DOC officials also said two more correctional officers have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to six, in addition to three contract health providers.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, and the vast majority survive. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause pneumonia or death.
