Death row inmates get deal for better conditions OK’d
HARRISBURG — A federal judge signed off on a settlement Thursday between Pennsylvania death row prisoners and the state Corrections Department to make broad changes to their confinement rules.
U.S. District Judge John Jones approved the deal that gives the state’s death-sentenced inmates the same conditions as inmates in general population, although they will continue to be segregated in special units at three prisons.
Five prisoners sued the corrections secretary and others in 2018 to challenge practices that kept them isolated most of the time, conditions they argued were inhumane.
As a result of the agreement, death-sentenced inmates will not be strip searched or shackled while moving within their housing unit, unless there is a specific security reason for it. They will not have to wear clothing that distinguishes them from other prisoners, and their cells will not be illuminated at night. Also, they will be allowed to purchase TVs, tablets and other items like others in the general inmate population, and are guaranteed at least four hours of activities outside their cells during normal waking hours every day, amounting to at least 42 hours a week. Mandatory cell changes every three months are no longer required.
The state prison system currently has 131 inmates with pending death sentences, nearly all at the Greene and Phoenix facilities. The state has only executed three inmates since the death penalty was reinstated in the 1970s, and all three had given up on their appeals.
Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, has imposed a moratorium on executions.
Shop owner threatens mask wearers on social media
MILFORD, Del. — A Delaware distillery owner threatened to point a shotgun at anyone who tries to enter his store wearing a mask, a news outlet reported.
Eric Fibelkorn made the threat on Sunday in a Facebook message that was later deleted, saying that people who come into Feebs Distilling Co. in Milford with a mask on would “be met with a 12-gauge to the face,” The Delaware News Journal reported, citing a screenshot of the post.
Fibelkorn posted the message shortly after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance advising people to wear face coverings in public to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Fibelkorn defended his message in an interview with the newspaper, saying that while he understands customers wanting to follow the guidelines, he cannot risk a robbery. Now he’s installing lockers so that patrons can call ahead and pick up their bottles without coming into the store.
Milford and Delaware State Police said they haven’t seen an increase in crimes by people wearing masks.
— Compiled by Tribune Wire Services
“We consider it an attempted armed robbery if someone walks in with a mask on and that’s why we’re eliminating people coming in 100 percent,” he told The News Journal. “We are going to do what we have to do to protect ourselves and our business.”
Milford and Delaware State Police said they haven’t seen an increase in crimes by people wearing masks.
Delaware reports first virus case involving prison inmate
DOVER, Del. — Delaware officials are reporting the first coronavirus infection involving a state prison inmate.
The Department of Correction said Tuesday that the inmate at the state’s maximum-security prison was tested Monday after registering a fever and was moved to the infirmary. Officials said the inmate is over the age of 60 and is being treated in a negative pressure isolation room.
A second inmate from the same housing unit also registered a fever during temperature checks on Tuesday and was being treated in isolation in the infirmary. His test results were pending.
As a precautionary measure, officials were moving inmates from the housing unit to a vacant building across the prison compound that provides greater separation among inmates.
DOC officials also said two more correctional officers have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to six, in addition to three contract health providers.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, and the vast majority survive. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause pneumonia or death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.