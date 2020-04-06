Register of Wills starts virtual marriage, probate services
Though the Register of Wills office, along with its Orphans’ Court and Marriage Services divisions, are closed during the COVID-19 shutdown, the office is turning to the virtual world to handle emergencies and some other matters.
On Monday, the office started to offer virtual operations for both probate and marriage license services. These services will be available on an emergency basis and provided according to criteria established by the agency.
Once documents for a marriage license are processed and accepted, a clerk will contact the applicant to schedule a virtual appointment. In probate cases, a clerk will contact the attorney of record and the personal representative.
Appointments will be scheduled via Zoom video conferencing.
Chester 7-year-old shot in face found dead on street
CHESTER — A 7-year-old boy who was shot in the face died from his injuries, police said.
Chester police officers responding to a report of a shooting found Sinsir Parker lying in the middle of the street Sunday night, a statement from the department said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police asked anyone with information to contact the department. The release did not indicate any arrests and the circumstances of the shooting were still unclear.
The location provided by police corresponds to a residential neighborhood in Chester, Delaware County’s largest city that’s not far from the Delaware state line and is just across the Delaware River from New Jersey.
The child’s death is the 14th homicide in Chester in 2020, police said.
Ex-guru in sensational slaying dies in prison
SOMERSET — A former hippie guru who lived the high life in Europe for years after murdering his ex-girlfriend in Philadelphia in the 1970s has died in prison.
Ira Einhorn, 79, died early Friday in a state prison in western Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to Susan McNaughton, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Corrections. The death at SCI-Laurel Highlands was not related to the COVID-19 virus, she said.
Einhorn was serving life in prison after being convicted twice — once in absentia — for the murder of Holly Maddux, who disappeared in 1977. Eighteen months later, her mummified remains were found in a locked steamer trunk in the West Philadelphia apartment they shared.
Einhorn vanished just before his trial in 1981, and was convicted in absentia in 1993. He was living under assumed names across Europe before he was finally caught in 1997 in a converted windmill in France, where he lived with his Swedish-born wife.
He was brought back to the United States four years later, after the French government was assured he would be given a new trial and not face the death penalty. He was convicted again at a high-profile trial in 2002.
Compiled from Wire Services
