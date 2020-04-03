Judge dismisses challenge to right-to-die law in New Jersey
TRENTON, N.J. — A lawsuit challenging the right to die law in New Jersey was dismissed.
The “aid in dying” law enacted a year ago that allows terminally ill patients to seek life-ending drugs survived its latest court challenge, NJ.com reported Thursday.
Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy had signed the Medical Aid in Dying for the Terminally Ill Act into law in April 2019 and it went into effect on Aug. 27.
The law allows only patients who are terminally ill and have a prognosis of six months or less to live to acquire medication to end their lives. It also allows doctors and pharmacists to refuse to cooperate with a terminally ill patient’s request to die.
But medical professionals who exercise that right are under an obligation to relinquish the patient’s file so another physician can be found, according to the ruling issued Tuesday by state Superior Court Judge Robert Lougy.
Rabbi and geriatrician Yosef Glassman of Bergen County had argued the law “legalizes murder.”
But the state Attorney General’s Office asked the court to dismiss the case because neither Glassman or a pharmacist who joined the lawsuit had the proper legal standing to challenge the law that did not affect them.
The “plaintiffs suffer no harm. Nothing in the act requires (the) plaintiffs to participate as patients, physicians or pharmacists,” according to the decision. “Their deeply felt religious, ethical or professional objections to the act do not suffice to establish standing.”
— Compiled from Wire Services
N.J. lowering flags in remembrance of COVID-19 deaths
TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday ordered flags across the state to half-staff indefinitely to commemorate people who died from COVID-19.
The death toll climbed to about 650 people up from more than 500, with nearly 30,000 positive cases, up from about 25,000 on Thursday, the first-term governor said.
“This is a way, a small way but I think an important way, that we can make sure their loss is not forgotten,” Murphy said during a daily news conference on the outbreak.
