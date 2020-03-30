SEPTA train rider fatally shot in apparent robbery
A man riding on a train in Philadelphia was shot and killed early Monday during an apparent robbery, authorities said.
The shooting occurred about 12:50 a.m. on a westbound elevated Market-Frankford line train near the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority station at Kensington and Allegheny avenues.
The 41-year-old victim, who police had not yet identified, was shot at least once in the head, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. His name was not released.
Four men who left the train after the shooting were being sought by authorities. It wasn’t known what, if anything was taken during the robbery or how many shooters may have been involved.
Pennsylvania prison system implements quarantine
A statewide quarantine wasn enacted in state prisons across Pennsylvania, Department of Corrections Sec. John Wetzel said.
The quarantine began at 10 p.m. Sunday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Quarantining the entire system is in the best interest of our employees and our inmates,” Wetzel said. “This is essentially forced social distancing. We must take this step to contain the virus to one facility and to keep it from spreading throughout the system.
“I don’t want to wait until we have several cases in our system to act. We’re taking this proactive measure now,” he added.
The move came a day after all new inmates in the state system were directed to State Correctional Institution at Retreat for quarantine. It wasn’t immediately clear who the new statewide prison quarantine would affect new arrivals.
Wetzel’s decision came on a day when officials announced that its first COVID-19 case was confirmed for one inmate at the SCI- Phoenix, Montgomery County.
Man shoots at cops, slug goes through kid’s bedroomBELLMAWR, N.J. — A man who fired a shot that missed police but went through the bedroom window of a sleeping child in a neighboring home has been charged with attempted murder.
Logan Vancamp, 31, of Bellmawr, also faces charges of aggravated assault, criminal mischief and weapons offenses stemming from the shooting on early Saturday in the Camden County community.
Three officers responded to Vancamp’s home after getting reports that a man there was pointing a handgun at two other people. Vancamp eventually fired a single shot at the officers before dropping the weapon and laying down on the driveway, police said.
Investigators determined the bullet went through the child’s bedroom before stopping inside a bathroom, but it did not hit anyone. No injuries were reported in the incident, and authorities have not said why Vancamp was pointing the gun at the other people.
— Compiled from Wire Services
