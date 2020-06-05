Consent order approved for better health safety at jails

A federal judge has approved a consent order requiring better access to soap, face masks and cleaning supplies to settle a portion of a lawsuit brought against Philadelphia seeking better coronavirus protections and improvements of other conditions for prisoners in the city’s jails.

The consent order comes as the city announced it had completed about two weeks of testing all of the more than 3,800 asymptomatic prisoners housed in its jails for coronavirus, and finding 223 positive cases. The city said the jails will move into their own yellow phase in the coming weeks as a result — meaning lockdown conditions will be eased and prisoners will start to be allowed to leave their cells for more activities.

The consent decree approved Friday will require the city’s prison department to provide increased access to hygiene products by giving inmates free soap, clean towels, daily showers, access to cleaning products and four face masks each. Prison staff will also be required to wear face masks.

Support The Philadelphia Tribune Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support the nation's longest continuously published newspaper serving the African American community by making a contribution. Contribute

State auditor general advances in congressional race HARRISBURG — Eugene DePasquale, the state auditor general, has won the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, as vote-counting Friday in primary contests across the state ate up a fourth day.

DePasquale will challenge Perry in the Harrisburg-based 10th District in what many expect will be Pennsylvania’s premier congressional contest in this fall’s general election. Democrats say they believe they can unseat the four-term Perry, after he won the district by fewer than 3 percentage points in 2018 over a political newcomer.

DePasquale is constitutionally barred from seeking another term as Pennsylvania’s independently elected fiscal watchdog. He also served three terms in the state House of Representatives, with Perry, and in former Gov. Ed Rendell’s administration.

— Compiled from Wire Services