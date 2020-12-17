Over 1,200 vaccine shots given in Pa.; more coming

HARRISBURG — More than 1,200 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to health care workers at 16 Pennsylvania hospitals, the state health secretary said Thursday, while dozens of other hospitals across the state are waiting to receive more than 96,000 doses by the end of the week.

No adverse health effects have been reported in the state among those who have gotten the shot so far, Dr. Rachel Levine said at a news briefing.

“Things are moving smoothly in Pennsylvania,” she said.

Levine said this week’s snowstorm did not hold up delivery of the state’s initial allotment of 97,500 doses to 87 hospitals, adding the delivery schedule was set by Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s vaccine development program.

The state anticipates weekly shipments of the new Pfizer vaccine and a second vaccine from Moderna that is expected to win government approval. But Levine said the state doesn’t know how many doses it should expect from week to week.

Vaccinations of residents and staff at nursing homes are expected to begin Dec. 28, she said.

Interstate crash with dozens of vehicles kills two peopleLOCK HAVEN — A crash involving dozens of vehicles on an interstate in central Pennsylvania has claimed the lives of two people, police said.{

State police said the crash was reported Wednesday afternoon in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Clinton County between the Loganton and Lock Haven exits.

Police said initial reports indicated that the crash involved 30 to 60 vehicles with multiple injuries including two fatalities.

Both lanes were closed for several hours but later reopened, police said. Police issued a reminder to people to “please stay home and do not travel unless it is absolutely necessary.”

PennLive.com reports that the crash occurred not far from the site of a 58-vehicle crash a year ago Friday in a snow squall in which two people were killed.

The National Weather Service shortly after noon Wednesday issued a winter storm warning telling people in northern Pennsylvania to expect heavy snow with accumulations of 10 to 22 inches “with the highest amounts east of a line from State College to Lock Haven and Wellsboro.

‘Unbelievable’ snowfall blankets the NortheastGLENVILLE, N.Y. — The Northeast’s first whopper snowstorm of the season buried parts of upstate New York under more than 3 feet of snow, broke records in cities and towns across the region, and left plow drivers struggling to clear the roads as snow piled up at more than 4 inches per hour.

— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services

The storm dropped 30 inches on Glenville between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. Thursday, leaving a silent scene of snow-clad trees, buried cars and laden roofs when the sun finally peeked through at noon.

In Broome County, where the regional center of Binghamton got a record 42 inches of snow, County Executive Jason Garnar said snow fell at a rate of 4 to 5 inches per hour.

Much of Pennsylvania saw accumulations in the double digits.

— Compiled from The Associated Press