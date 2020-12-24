GM recalling 840,000 pickups and cars over flaws

DETROIT — General Motors is recalling nearly 840,000 vehicles in the U.S. for suspension problems or because the front seat belts can fail, with notifications being mailed out in February.

The seat belt recall covers 624,000 2019 through 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks. Also included are the 2021 Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe and GMC Yukon XL, and the 2020 and 2021 Silverado 2500 and 3500 and GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500.

The suspension recall covers the 2012 and 2013 Buick Regal, the 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, and the 2010 through 2013 Buick Lacrosse cars that were sold or registered in salt-belt states. The rear toe links can rust and fail on 213,000 of the vehicles.

The recall covers vehicles sold or ever registered in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin or Washington, D.C.

Niger vote to mark first democratic power transfer

NIAMEY, Niger — Niger could see its first democratic transition of power since independence in the elections being held on Sunday amid a growing threat from jihadists in the region.

President Mahamadou Issoufou, who has served two terms, is stepping down, paving the way for the first peaceful transfer of power between two elected presidents since independence from France in 1960. Niger has seen four coups.

The transfer would be significant not only in Niger but also in West Africa, where leaders recently have held on for disputed third terms in Guinea and Ivory Coast.

More than 7.4 million Nigeriens are registered to vote, and 30 candidates are running for president while 171 seats are being contested in the national assembly.

—Compiled From Tribune Wire Services