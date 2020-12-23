Over 100 killed in latest ethnic massacre in Ethiopia

NAIROBI, Kenya — More than 100 people have been killed in the latest massacre along ethnic lines in western Ethiopia, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said Wednesday, and the toll is expected to rise.

The attack in Metekel zone of Benishangul-Gumuz region occurred a day after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed visited the region and spoke about the need to end such massacres. Ethnic tensions are a major challenge as he tries to promote national unity in a country with more than 80 ethnic groups.

The attacks are separate from the deadly conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, where Ethiopian forces and allied regional forces began fighting Tigray regional forces in early November.

Central African Republic set to vote amid rising threats

BANGUI, Central African Republic — Violence threatens elections scheduled for Sunday, and some opposition candidates have pulled out of the race amid growing insecurity.

President Faustin Archange Touadera and his party say the vote will go ahead after government forces clashed with rebels in recent days as the United Nations’ peacekeeping force tried to prevent a blockade of Bangui, the capital.

Rwanda, which sent in soldiers after its peacekeepers came under threat, and Central African Republic have blamed the confrontation on former President Francois Bozize, alleging an attempted power grab ahead of a vote from which he is barred from participating. Russian forces also have arrived to help with security.

Parties in the Democratic Opposition Coalition, known as COD-2020, said seven of its candidates will pull out of the election, citing the violence. They had sought a delay.

Sixteen candidates are running for president, including three women and Touadera. There are more than 1,500 candidates for 140 seats in the national assembly.

TikTok giving $10M to boost minorities in health care

If nothing else, 2020 has shown just how important health care workers and public health experts are. So, in an effort to show its support, TikTok is donating $10 million to 10 colleges serving underrepresented students.

The video social network website made the announcement recently, saying that each school would receive $1 million to support undergraduate and graduate scholarships for students pursuing careers in medicine, public health or other health-related fields.

The 10 schools benefiting are: Xavier University of Louisiana, Tougaloo College, North Carolina Central University, North Carolina A&T University, South Carolina State University, Laredo College, University of South Dakota, Florida A&M University, Delaware State University and Virginia Union University.

