U.S. Air Force report finds wide disparities for Blacks

WASHINGTON — Black service members in the Air Force are far more likely to be investigated, arrested, disciplined and discharged for misconduct, according to a new report that looked at racial disparities across the service.

The Air Force inspector general’s report, released Monday, found Black members of the Air Force and Space Force were less likely to be promoted and one-third of those surveyed thought they would not get the same opportunities as their white peers. It concluded that “racial disparity exists” for Black service members, but that the data did not explain why it happens.

The report comes as the Pentagon struggles with a broader effort to expand diversity within the ranks. The Defense Department last week endorsed a new slate of initiatives to more aggressively recruit, retain and promote a more racially and ethnically diverse force. And it called for a plan to crack down on participation in hate groups by service members and draft proposed changes to the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

Medical workers stage nationwide strike in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya — Doctors and other crucial medical personnel in public hospitals Monday started a nationwide strike to protest the lack of personal protective equipment and health insurance for frontline workers fighting against the spread of the coronavirus.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union announced its 7,200 members have been asked to stop working until the government meets its demands.

Kenya has reported 94,500 COVID-19 cases since the first positive case was detected in mid-March and 1,639 deaths.

More than 36,000 clinicians and nurses began a strike 15 days ago and talks to get them back to work collapsed today, said Austine Oduor Otieno, deputy secretary general of the Kenya Union of Clinical officers.

Quick action foils latest student abduction in Nigeria

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria — Gunmen abducted more than 80 Islamic school students in northwestern Katsina state Saturday night, but the pupils were quickly rescued by security forces after a fierce gun battle, police announced Sunday.

The foiled abduction comes less than two days after the release of 344 schoolboys who were kidnapped in the same area on Dec. 11. The incidents have highlighted the insecurity in northern Nigeria.

Saturday night’s attempted kidnapping took place in Dandume, about 40 miles from Kankara, the town where the earlier kidnapping of schoolboys occurred. Dandume, an area bordering the northern part of Kaduna state, is one of the region’s hotspots for banditry and kidnapping, according to residents.

