Rebels free over 300 abducted schoolboys in Nigeria

KATSINA, Nigeria — Bleary, barefoot, apparently numbed by a week of captivity, more than 300 Nigerian schoolboys, freed after being kidnapped in an attack on their school, were welcomed by the governor of Katsina state and Nigeria’s president on Friday.

Reunions with their parents began late in the day.

The relatively quick release of the more than 330 boys took place after a prompt response by the government, which appears to have learned from earlier mass school abductions, especially of the Chibok schoolgirls in 2014, that did not have such a happy result.

The students’ nightmare began on the night of Dec. 11 when they were seized by men armed with AK-47 rifles from the all-boys Government Science Secondary School in Kankara village in northwestern Nigeria. Boko Haram jihadist rebels claimed responsibility, saying they attacked the school because they see Western education as un-Islamic.

Elections board certifies chief justice winner in N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s final outstanding November election was resolved Friday when state officials certified results showing that Paul Newby received the most votes for Supreme Court chief justice.

The State Board of Elections voted unanimously to affirm the results, in which Newby defeated sitting Chief Justice Cheri Beasley by 401 votes out of nearly 5.4 million cast.

The certification came after a statewide machine recount and a partial hand recount of votes after the Nov. 3 election. Beasley conceded last weekend to Newby, the senior associate justice, after the partial hand recount showed Newby expanding his lead.

The certification means Newby, a Republican, can be sworn in starting Jan. 1. Beasley, a Democrat, will leave the court after eight years. Gov. Roy Cooper appointed her in early 2019 to serve as chief justice, making her the first Black woman in the post.

