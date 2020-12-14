Pandemic scammers targeted in U.S. crackdown

WASHINGTON — Federal and state authorities say they are cracking down on a wave of illegal schemes that have proliferated during the pandemic and prey upon the desperation of people who have lost jobs in the outbreak’s economic upheaval.

The scams have ranged from the work-from-home reselling of luxury products, to pyramid schemes soliciting cash and that play on cultural norms in immigrant communities, to fraudulent investment rackets promising quick profits.

Regulators on Monday unveiled “Operation Income Illusion,” a yearlong nationwide law-enforcement sweep targeting the scammers. Consumers lost an estimated $1 billion in the schemes since the start of 2020.

Especially vulnerable targets are senior citizens, retirees, immigrants, Blacks Latinos, students and military families.

White House set to remove Sudan from terrorism list

CAIRO — The U.S. Embassy in Khartoum said Monday that President Donald Trump’s administration has removed Sudan from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, a move that could help the African country get international loans to revive its battered economy and end its pariah status.

According to a Facebook post by the embassy, Sudan’s removal was effective as of Monday.

Sudan is on a fragile transition to democracy following an uprising that led to the military’s ouster of al-Bashir in April 2019. The county is now ruled by a joint military and civilian government that seeks better ties with the West.

The terrorism designation dates to the 1990s, when Sudan briefly hosted al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden and other wanted militants as well as being suspected as a pipeline for Iran to supply weapons to Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip.

Migrants on temporary status get 9-month extension

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration said last week that it will allow migrants from six countries to extend their legal U.S. residency under a temporary status for nine months while courts consider its effort to end the program.

President Donald Trump has long sought to terminate the program, which allows migrants from countries devastated by war or natural disaster to legally live in the U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has said he’ll pursue legislation for longtime residents to remain in the U.S. and seek citizenship.

The Department of Homeland Security announced the extension in a notice in the Federal Register. The extension applies to more than 300,000 people from countries including El Salvador and Haiti who are in the United States on what’s formally known as Temporary Protected Status.

—Compiled From Tribune Wire Services