Budd becomes 1st Black female chief of state high court

BOSTON — Republican Gov. Charlie Baker swore in Justice Kimberly Budd as the chief justice of Massachusetts’ highest court on Tuesday.

Budd, 54, becomes the first Black woman to serve as chief justice of the state Supreme Judicial Court, which traces its history to the late 17th century. She replaces former Chief Justice Ralph Gants, who died in September. Her nomination was confirmed by a 7-0 vote by the Governor’s Council.

Budd, a former federal prosecutor, has served on the court since 2016. The Newton resident had previously served on the Massachusetts Superior Court.

Earlier in her career, she prosecuted cases in the major crimes and drug units as an assistant U.S. attorney before going on to work in the general counsel’s office at Harvard University.

Trump orders pullout of most U.S. troops in Somalia

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon said Friday it is pulling most U.S. troops out of Somalia on President Donald Trump’s orders, continuing a post-election push by Trump to shrink U.S. involvement in counterterrorism missions abroad.

Without providing details, the Pentagon said in a short statement that “a majority” of U.S. troops and assets in Somalia will be withdrawn in early 2021. There are currently about 700 troops in that Horn of Africa nation, training and advising local forces in an extended fight against the extremist group al-Shabab, an affiliate of al-Qaida.

Trump recently ordered troop drawdowns in Afghanistan and Iraq, and he was expected to withdraw some or all troops from Somalia.

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had said on Wednesday that the future structure of the U.S. military presence in Somalia was still in debate.

— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services