Harris assembling team of women as top advisers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has named Tina Flournoy, a veteran Democratic strategist and aide to the Clintons, as her chief of staff, the transition team announced Thursday.

Flournoy’s appointment as Harris’ top staffer adds to a team of advisers led by Black women. She joins Ashley Etienne, hired as communications director, and Symone Sanders, hired as the chief spokeswoman.

In addition, Rohini Kosoglu was brought on the team as the domestic policy adviser and former ambassador Nancy McEldowney as the national security adviser to Harris, the outgoing U.S. senator from California.

Harris, who is of Jamaican-Indian heritage, will be sworn in as the nation first female vice president during the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president on Jan. 20.

Rapper Casanova surrenders in federal racketeering case

NEW YORK — The rapper Casanova has surrendered to law enforcement following his indictment in a gang-related federal racketeering case, authorities said Thursday.

The New York City rapper, whose legal name is Caswell Senior, was charged in an indictment unsealed against 18 members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang, which authorities say operated in New York City and other parts of New York state.

The gang is charged with a litany of crimes, including the killing in September of a 15-year-old in Poughkeepsie and defrauding programs meant for people suffering economic hardship because of the pandemic. Prosecutors said the charges stemmed in part from six wiretaps they obtained involving the gang.

Casanova, 34, turned himself in to the FBI late Wednesday. He pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and firearms possession. He is not charged with killing the child.

Israeli urged to avoid Gulf nations, Iran threat cited

JERUSALEM — The Israeli government on Thursday urged its citizens to avoid travel to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, citing threats of Iranian attacks.

Iran has been threatening to attack Israeli targets since its chief nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was assassinated last Friday near Tehran. It accuses Israel, which has been suspected in previous killings of Iranian nuclear scientists, of being behind the deadly attack.

Israel has not commented on the killing, but Fakhrizadeh has long been on its radar screen.

In recent months, Israel has signed agreements establishing diplomatic ties with the UAE and Bahrain — its first normalization deals with Arab countries in a quarter century. The agreements were brokered by the Trump administration.

—Compiled From Tribune Wire Services