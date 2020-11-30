Suspected extremists kill at least 40 farmers in Nigeria

MAIDGURI, Nigeria — Suspected members of the Islamic militant group Boko Haram killed at least 40 rice farmers and fishermen in Nigeria as they were harvesting crops in the country’s northern state of Borno, officials said.

The death toll could rise to about 60 people, according to one official.

The attack Saturday in a rice field in Garin Kwashebe came on the same day that residents were casting votes for the first time in 13 years to elect local councils, although many didn’t go to cast their ballots.

The farmers were reportedly rounded up and summarily killed by armed insurgents in retaliation for refusing to pay extortion to one militant.

Malam Zabarmari, a leader of a rice farmers association in Borno state, confirmed the massacre to The Associated Press, saying at least 40 and up to 60 people could have been killed.

Boko Haram and a breakaway faction, the Islamic State West Africa Province, are both active in the region.

Nashville hires interim police chief to fill position

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Interim Police Chief John Drake has emerged from a national search to become the permanent leader of the city’s police force, Mayor John Cooper announced Monday.

Drake, the city’s second Black police chief, won the job after filling the role in August. He replaced Steve Anderson, who retired after calls to resign from some council members and others amid the nationwide cry for policing changes after George Floyd’s police-custody death in Minneapolis.

A Nashville native, Drake has been with the police force for more than three decades. At a virtual news conference Monday, he said changes would include continued efforts to improve community engagement and recruit more diverse candidates.

The department of about 1,400 sworn employees comprises 1,160 white officers, 158 Black officers and 95 of other races, said spokesman Don Aaron.

Report finds bias school admission policy in Virginia

LEESBURG, Va. — The Virginia Attorney General’s Office has found that an elite Loudoun County public high school’s admissions policies discriminate against Black and Hispanic students.

The Loudoun County branch of the NAACP filed a complaint last year about the admissions policies at the new Academies of Loudoun, a science and technology high school established in 2018 with a selective admissions process.

The complaint alleged that the admissions process relied too much on a standardized test and that the school system failed to identify gifted Black and Hispanic students in its elementary and middle schools.

The AG office’s 61-page report found that the school system has tried to address the problem after the Academies’ initial class in 2018 had only one Black student. It is recommending the school system meet with the NAACP to resolve ongoing issues amicably.

