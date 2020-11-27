Trump administration eyes gutting bird protections

The Trump administration moved forward Friday on gutting a longstanding federal protection for the nation’s birds, over objections from former federal officials and many scientists that billions more birds will likely perish as a result.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service published its take on the proposed rollback in the Federal Register. It’s a final step — could be be made official within 30 days — in greatly limiting federal authority to prosecute industries for practices that kill migratory birds.

The wildlife service acknowledged in its findings that the rollback would have a “negative” effect on the many bird species covered by the 1918 Migratory Bird Treaty Act, which range from hawks and eagles to seabirds, storks, songbirds and sparrows.

Industry operations, from power lines to wind turbine to oil field waste pits, kill an estimated 450 million to 1.1 billion birds annually, out of roughly 7 billion birds in North America, according to recent studies.

Farmers opposing new law march to capital in India

NEW DELHI — Thousands of Indian farmers clashed with police in northern Haryana state last week during a protest demanding that the government abolish new farming laws that they fear will reduce their earnings and give more power to corporations.

The farmers were traveling toward the capital on tractors and motorbikes. Hundreds of police were deployed at the border between New Delhi and Haryana to block the protesters.

The farmers say the laws, which were approved by Parliament in September, could cause the government to stop buying grain at guaranteed prices and result in explition by corporations that would buy their crops at cheap prices.

The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the laws are aimed at reforming India’s farming sector by giving farmers the freedom to market their produce and boosting agricultural growth through private investment.

—Compiled From Tribune Wire Services