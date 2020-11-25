Trump administration sets 5 more federal executions

With fewer than 60 days until President-elect Joe Biden takes office, the Trump administration has set an unprecedented record of scheduling the most federal inmates for execution during the last leg of a presidential term.

Attorney General William Barr resumed executions in July 2019 after a 17-year hiatus. Despite legal attempts for extensions to complete clemency petitions and appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court, eight federal inmates have been put to death so far this year.

Five more are scheduled to be executed, two within days of Biden’s swearing-in ceremony. If all the executions are carried out, the federal government would have authorized the executions of 13 federal death row inmates in six months

China launches craft to retrieve soil in moon landing

WENCHANG, China — China launched an ambitious mission on Tuesday to bring back rocks and debris from the moon’s surface — the first time such undertaken in more than 40 years.

Chang’e 5 — named for the Chinese moon goddess — is the country’s boldest lunar mission yet. If successful, it would be a major advance for the nation’s space program, and some experts say it could pave the way for bringing samples back from Mars or even a manned lunar mission.

The four modules of the Chang’e 5 spacecraft blasted off atop a massive Long March-5Y rocket from the Wenchang launch center along the coast of the southern island province of Hainan. Spacecraft typically take three days to reach the moon.

The mission’s key task is to drill almost 7 feet beneath the surface and scoop up about 4 pounds of rocks and other debris to be brought back to Earth, according to NASA. That would offer the first opportunity for scientists to study newly obtained lunar material since the U.S. and Russian endeavors in the 1960s and 1970s.

Egypt adds leading activist, politician to terror watch list

CAIRO — An Egyptian court placed nearly 30 people, including a leading pro-democracy activist and an Islamist politician, on a terrorism watch list over accusations they joined the banned Muslim Brotherhood, the official gazette reported this week.

Activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah, politician Abdel-Monaem Abul Fetouh and 26 others were added to a “terrorism list” for the next five years, the report said. The ruling by Judge Hassan Farid last week includes a travel ban and freeze on assets for three years. The decision may be appealed within 60 days.

Egypt’s government under Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, a general-turned-president, has overseen the heaviest crackdown on dissent in the country’s modern history. Officials have targeted not only Islamist political opponents but also pro-democracy activists, journalists and online critics.

—Compiled From Tribune Wire Services