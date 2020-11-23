Nebraska police chief defends 2 in fatal traffic stop

OMAHA, Neb. — The city’s police chief said Monday that two officers acted appropriately when a Black man was fatally shot during a Nebraska traffic stop last week because the man repeatedly didn’t comply with their commands, but video of the confrontation won’t be immediately released.

Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said Monday the officers followed department policy when Kenneth Jones was shot last Thursday because he reached for a gun in his waistband and disregarded officers’ commands. Schmaderer showed several photos from the traffic stop during a news conference Monday but he said the full video won’t be released until after a grand jury reviews what happened.

Protesters gathered outside Omaha Police headquarters three times over the weekend to demand the release of video footage of Jones’ death.

1,500 convictions found tied to now-banned juries

NEW ORLEANS — More than 1,500 current Louisiana inmates — including 900 serving life sentences without parole eligibility — were convicted by nonunanimous juries, according to a report by criminal justice advocates.

The report was released last week by the Promise of Justice Initiative. It comes ahead of a Dec. 2 hearing at the U.S. Supreme Court.

The high court has barred nonunanimous verdicts in future cases and those still on appeal. The December hearing could determine the fate of those whose appeals are done.

Louisiana voters abolished split verdicts in 2019, but it was not retroactive to cases before then.

In April, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in effectively handing new trials to people convicted by split juries and required unanimous verdicts in all trials going forward. In May, the court agreed to take up a case that could decide whether hundreds of people convicted by 10-2 or 11-1 jury votes must get new trials.

Laws allowing nonunanimous jury verdicts date to the Jim Crow era, with The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans finding in a 2018 article that Black defendants were 30% more likely than white defendants to be convicted by split juries.

Walkout to spur criminal filing against ex-president

JOHANNESBURG — A judge said he will file a criminal complaint against former South African president Jacob Zuma after he staged a dramatic walkout while attending a commission of inquiry looking into corruption during his tenure from 2009 to 2018.

Zuma left the commission hearing without permission after Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo dismissed an application asking him to recuse himself as chair of the inquiry. Zuma alleges Zondo is biased against him.

Zuma has been asked to respond to various allegations implicating him from at least 35 affidavits by witnesses who have appeared before the commission.

—Compiled From Tribune Wire Services