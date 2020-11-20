Prosecutor vacates 100 more tainted drug convictions

BOSTON — Boston’s top prosecutor has moved to throw out about 100 more convictions tainted by the misconduct of a former drug lab chemist.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said Tuesday that the cases were “forever tainted” by Annie Dookhan, who was convicted of tampering with evidence and sentenced to three years in prison.

Thousands of convictions across the state have already been tossed because of Dookhan’s actions. Rollins’ office, which handles cases in Boston, Chelsea, Revere and Winthrop, said she has moved to vacate another 108 cases.

With the coronavirus pandemic disrupting court operations, it doesn’t make sense to spend the resources on the cases. Furthermore, the defendants face mandatory minimums that “make it infinitely easier to persuade and leverage defendants to plead guilty,” Rollins said.

Burkina Faso set for elections

amid escalating violence

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — Presidential and legislative elections will be held Sunday, amid escalating extremist violence that’s killed more than 2,000 people this year and displaced some one million people from their homes.

President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, who is seeking a second five-year term, is being accused by the dozen opposition candidates of failing to secure the once peaceful West African nation, which has plunged into a humanitarian crisis and been overrun by jihadist attacks linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State since taking office in 2015.

Kabore needs more than 50% of the vote to win outright. However, the opposition hopes to split the vote and form a coalition behind the strongest candidate for round two.

Election results should be announced within 48 to 72 hours after voting ends, said the National Independent Electoral Commission.