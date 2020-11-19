First Black woman confirmed to lead state’s top court

BOSTON — Justice Kimberly Budd was unanimously confirmed Wednesday as the chief justice of Massachusetts’ highest court.

Budd, 54, becomes the first Black woman to serve as chief justice of the Supreme Judicial Court, which traces its history to the late 17th century. She replaces former Chief Justice Ralph Gants, who died in September. Her nomination was confirmed by a 7-0 vote by the Governor’s Council.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who nominated Budd, called her “an exceptional and dignified jurist that has served on the Supreme Judicial Court with fairness and integrity.”

Budd, a former federal prosecutor, has served on the court since 2016. The Newton resident had previously served on the Massachusetts Superior Court.

Uganda unrest over Bobi Wine’s arrest leads to 16 killed

KAMPALA, Uganda — The death toll from protests over the latest arrest of Ugandan opposition presidential hopeful and musician Bobi Wine has risen to 16, police said Thursday, as a second day of demonstrations continued in the country’s worst unrest in a decade.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman Patrick Onyango earlier in the day said the toll was likely to rise. At least 65 people were injured during the protests that erupted Wednesday in different parts of the East African country.

He said 350 people had been arrested and detained throughout the capital, Kampala. Police and army were deployed heavily as protesters blocked roads and burned tires.

Police accuse Wine of flouting COVID-19 guidelines that require presidential candidates to address less 200 people.

Wine, who has been arrested many times in recent years, has captured the imagination of many Ugandans with his persistent calls for President Yoweri Museveni to retire after 36 years in power. The election is scheduled for early next year.

World’s last known white giraffe gets GPS tracking device

NAIROBI, Kenya — The only known white giraffe in the world has been fitted with a GPS tracking device to help protect it from poachers as it grazes in Kenya. But despite its singular status, the lonely male doesn’t have a name.

The white giraffe now stands alone after a female and her calf were killed by poachers in March, the Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy said in a statement Tuesday.

A rare genetic trait called leucism causes the white color, and it makes the one surviving giraffe stand out dangerously for poachers in the arid savannah near the Somalia border.

Now the GPS tracking device, attached to one of the giraffe’s horns, will ping every hour to alert wildlife rangers to its location.

— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services