Census case tied to head count halt heads back to court

A month after the Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to end the 2020 head count of every U.S. resident, the case that propelled the ruling was back in a district court Friday, with advocacy groups and the Trump administration heading towards a full trial early next year.

A coalition of local governments and advocacy groups that sued the Trump administration for trying to end the once-a-decade head count a month early was asking U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California to make the Census Bureau revert to a previous plan pushing back until next April the deadline for turning in numbers used for divvying up congressional seats among the states.

The plaintiffs said that the Census Bureau’s rush to finish the count in order to meet the shortened deadline violated its duties under the Constitution and forced census takers to cut corners, jeopardizing the accuracy of the count and leading to an undercount of Black, Latino and Native American communities.

More time is needed to crunch the numbers and correct for any errors, and if problems are found with the way the data was collected, the judge can decide on a remedy, said plaintiffs attorney Sadik Huseny, without going into details about what such a fix might be.

Saudi oil giant seeks cash infusion amid oil price slump

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco announced Monday it will issue international bonds as it seeks a cash infusion to help pay for billions of dollars in dividends the company promised shareholders before the global coronavirus pandemic sent oil prices plummeting.

In a statement posted on the Saudi Tadawul stock exchange, the company said it plans to issue U.S.-dollar denominated bonds but did not specify the size of the issuance. The bonds, which range from three to 50 years, are targeted to institutional investors with a minimum subscription of $200,000. The amount issued and the returns are subject to market conditions, the company said.

Aramco floated a sliver of the company last year as part of an ambitious plan by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to divert those earnings toward investments that can help fuel the kingdom’s growth as he tries to steer the economy away from its dependence on oil revenue for survival.

Monday’s bond announcement is aimed at raising capital needed to pay the promised dividends, which at $18.75 billion a quarter exceeds Aramco’s current cash flow. The decision to pay an annual $75 billion in dividends was made at a time when Aramco was the world’s most profitable company and before the coronavirus debutted.

— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services