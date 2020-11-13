Virginia Military Institute picks interim leader amid shakeup

LEXINGTON, Va. — The Virginia Military Institute has selected a retired U.S. Army major general to serve as its interim superintendent amid a leadership shakeup that followed a newspaper article describing allegations of persistent racism at the school.

Cedric Wins, a 1985 graduate, will step in to lead the military college until a permanent superintendent is chosen, the school announced Friday. He will be the first Black leader to serve in that role.

The move comes after VMI’s former superintendent, retired Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III, resigned last month under pressure from the governor’s office following the publication of a Washington Post article that described incidents such as lynching threats and a white professor reminiscing in class about her father’s Ku Klux Klan membership.

Earlier this month, the General Assembly approved adding $1 million to the state budget to pay for an independent investigation into the allegations.

Zambia expects to default on debt owed private investorsLUSAKA, ZAMBIA — The government said it would miss a Friday deadline to clear debt owed to investors who rejected the country’s request for deferral of an overdue $42.5 million interest payment.

The southern African country had to pay up by Saturday to avoid becoming the first African nation to default amid the coronavirus pandemic after repeatedly failing to win a six-month holiday from eurobond holders who account for about $3 billion of Zambia’s sovereign debt.

A group of private creditors on Friday had rejected Zambia’s request for a holiday until April.

— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services

In a statement the government said it remained “committed to finding a consensual and collaborative resolution to debt sustainability issues” despite the decision of the creditors.