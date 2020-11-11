U.S. soaring deficit reaches record $284B for October

WASHINGTON — The U.S. is starting the 2021 budget year the way the old year ended, with soaring deficits.

The Treasury Department reported Thursday that the federal government ran up a record October deficit of $284.1 billion, almost double the $134.5 billion deficit logged in October 2019. It smashed the previous October record of a $176 billion deficit set in 2009, when the government was spending heavily to lift the country out of a deep recession caused by the 2008 financial crisis.

The deficit for the 2020 budget year, which ended Sept. 30, totaled a record $3.1 trillion, breaking the old mark for an annual deficit of $1.4 trillion set in 2009.

The Congressional Budget Office is projecting that this year’s deficit will surpass the 2020 mark, hitting $3.3 trillion.

U.S. visit brings first case of COVID-19 to remote island

The Pacific island nation of Vanuatu, formerly one of the few places in the world untouched by coronavirus, has recorded its first Covid-19 case.

A 23-year-old man who had returned from traveling to the United States tested positive while he was quarantining. The man, who had flown back to Vanuatu on Nov. 4, was asymptomatic, Vanuatu’s health ministry said Tuesday. The man will remain in isolation until health clearance is given, the ministry said.

Coronavirus has spread to 217 countries and territories, and there are over 51 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide. Over 1.3 million people have died from the virus since China reported its first case in late December 2019.

Vanuatu, a country of nearly 300,000, had avoided recording any cases as the remote island chain is over 1,000 miles from Australia, its largest neighbor. Its officials consider the single case of Covid-19 a “border case” and won’t impose restrictions on gatherings, schools or workplaces. If a cluster of cases are recorded, the country will impose travel restrictions and require masks for people with symptoms.

Americans among 8 killed in crash of peacekeeper copterJERUSALEM — The international force that monitors the Israeli-Egyptian peace agreement said Thursday that eight peacekeepers, including six Americans, were killed when one of its helicopters crashed during a routine mission in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. A ninth peacekeeper, an American, was badly injured.

The Multinational Force and Observers said a French peacekeeper and Czech member of the force were also killed. It did not release the names of the dead, pending notification of their families. The MFO said the helicopter crashed during a routine mission near Sharm el-Sheikh, a popular Egyptian resort city on the Red Sea, and that an investigation was underway.