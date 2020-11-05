Ford recalls 375,000 SUVs to fix suspension problem

DETROIT — Ford is recalling more than 375,000 Explorer SUVs in the U.S. and Canada to fix a suspension problem that has caused 13 crashes, resulting in at least six injuries.

The recall covers 2013 to 2017 models built at Ford’s Chicago Assembly Plant from Sept. 4, 2012 to Jan. 25, 2017.

The automaker said Wednesday that in places where corrosion is common, the rear toe links can fracture, reducing steering control. A toe link provides more weight on the rear tires so they stay firmly on the ground.

Dealers will inspect the suspension and replace parts if necessary. Customers will be notified starting the week of Nov. 30.

Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania are among the 22 states and Washington, D.C. included in the recall.

Incumbents keep president post in 2 African nations

DODOMA, Tanzania — Populist President John Magufuli took the oath of office for a second five-year term amid tight security Thursday after the opposition called for a fresh election, the disbandment of the electoral commission and an “endless peaceful demonstration” over the Oct. 28 vote.

The leaders of two main opposition parties, ACT Wazalendo and CHADEMA, were charged with organizing unlawful assembly and demonstration leading up to the inauguration.

Magufuli said last weekend he would not pursue another term amid some concerns the ruling party, which won nearly all parliament seats, might try to extend the presidency’s two-term limit.

In the Ivory Coast, security forces dispersed opposition supporters with tear gas while protesters erected barricades in the streets Tuesday after President Alassane Ouattara was declared the winner of a controversial third term.

The mounting unrest came as authorities loyal to Ouattara’s government appeared to be stepping up their surveillance of top opposition leaders Pascal Affi N’Guessan and Henri Konan Bedie, who vowed to set up a transitional government after denouncing Saturday’s vote.

Kosovo’s president resigns to face war crimes charges

PRISTINA, Kosovo — President Hashim Thaci, who served as a guerrilla leader during Kosovo’s war for independence from Serbia in the late 1990s, resigned Thursday and was sent to a special court in The Hague where he will face charges for war crimes and crimes against humanity over a conflict that killed over 10,000 people.

An indictment was initially filed in April and confirmed by a judge on Oct. 26. It charges Thaci along with three other former Kosovo Liberation Army commanders — Kadri Veseli, Rexhep Selimi and Jakup Krasniqi. All four will appear in court for the first time in coming days.