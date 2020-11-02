S. Africa’s largest opposition party elects white leader

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa’s largest opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, has elected a white leader, a move some analysts warn may cost it support from Black voters.

The party, which attracted just over 20% of the votes and won 89 parliamentary seats in last year’s national poll, on Sunday elected John Steenhuisen to lead the party.

The party’s first Black leader Mmusi Maimane resigned last year, claiming angrily that he had been hampered by those who wanted to marginalize Black leaders and preserve the party for South Africa’s white minority.

Race relations continue to haunt the Democratic Alliance, which was founded as a merger between predominantly white liberal political parties after the fall in 1994 of South Africa’s oppressive system of white minority rule, known as apartheid.

Asteroid samples tucked into spacecraft for return to Earth

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A NASA spacecraft more than 200 million miles away has tucked asteroid samples into a capsule for return to Earth, after losing some of its precious loot, scientists said last week.

Flight controllers moved up the crucial operation after some of the collected rubble spilled into space after the Osiris-Rex spacecraft gathered pebbles and other pieces off asteroid Bennu on Oct. 20. So much was collected — an estimated hundreds of grams’ worth — that rocks got wedged in the rim of the container and jammed it open, allowing some samples to escape.

Whatever is left won’t depart Bennu’s neighborhood until March, when the asteroid and Earth are properly aligned. It will be 2023 — seven years after Osiris-Rex rocketed from Cape Canaveral — before the samples arrive here.

This is the first U.S. mission to go after asteroid samples. Japan has done it twice at other space rocks and expects its latest batch to arrive in December.

Hurricane beefs up with sight on Central America

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Hurricane Eta erupted quickly into a potentially catastrophic major hurricane Monday as it headed for Central America, where forecasters warned of massive flooding and landslides across a vulnerable region.

Eta had maximum sustained winds of 130 mph and was centered about 70 miles east of the Nicaragua-Honduras border in late afternoon, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. It was moving west at 9 mph.

It said the Category 4 hurricane was likely to strengthen further before running ashore by early Tuesday in Nicaragua, where it could bring rains measured in feet rather than inches.

Forecasters said central and northern Nicaragua into much of Honduras could get 15 to 35 inches of rain. Heavy rains also were likely in eastern Guatemala, southern Belize and Jamaica.

—Compiled From Tribune Wire Services