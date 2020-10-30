Muslim world protest, anger rise over French cartoons

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Tens of thousands of Muslims, from Pakistan to Lebanon, poured out of prayer services to join anti-France protests on Friday, as the French president’s vow to protect the right to caricature the Prophet Muhammad continues to roil the Muslim world.

Hardline Islamic groups across the region have seized on the the French government’s staunch secularist stance as an affront to Islam, rallying their supporters and stirring up rage.

The demonstrations, largely led by Islamist parties across the region, come amid rising tensions between France and Muslim-majority nations, which flared up earlier this month when a young Muslim beheaded a French schoolteacher who had shown caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in class.

The images, republished by the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo to mark the opening of the trial for the deadly 2015 attack against the publication, have stirred the ire of Muslims across the world who consider depictions of the prophet blasphemous.

On Thursday, a knife-wielding Tunisian man carrying a copy of the Quran killed three people at a church in Nice.

Police remain tight-lipped about killing of Black man

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Black man who was fatally shot by authorities in Washington state was a 21-year-old former football player with a baby daughter, friends and family said Friday.

Law enforcement remained tight-lipped about the Thursday night shooting in Hazel Dell by Clark County sheriff’s deputies, but Kevin E. Peterson Sr. told The Oregonian/OregonLive the person killed was his son, Kevin E. Peterson Jr.

Authorities said they would have an update later Friday. An evening vigil was planned in Vancouver, Washington, by the local NAACP chapter.

More than a dozen Black Lives Matter protesters lined a busy street in front of a US Bank parking lot where Peterson died in Hazel Dell, about 12 miles north of Portland. They held signs reading, “Honk for Black lives. White silence is violence” and “Say his name.”

—Compiled from Tribune Wire Services