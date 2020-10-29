Black female judge selected to lead top state court in Mass.

BOSTON — Justice Kimberly Budd was nominated to be chief of the state’s highest court by Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday.

Budd, who has been on the Supreme Judicial Court for four years, would be the first Black woman to serve as chief justice if she is confirmed. She would replace Chief Justice Ralph Gants, who died last month.

Budd, a former federal prosecutor, has served on the high court since 2016. She had served as a judge on the Massachusetts Superior Court and worked in the general counsel’s office at Harvard University.

Bake, a Republican, said Budd is the right person to lead the court as it faces unprecedented challenges brought on by the the coronavirus pandemic.

“Her resume speaks for itself, but above all it’s her selflessness character and integrity that stuck out to me since the first time I met her,” Baker said.

Her nomination needs to be approved by the Governor’s Council.

Tanzania vote denounced as ‘spit in face of democracy’

NAIROBI, Kenya — Whatever happened on Wednesday wasn’t an election and was like “spitting in the face of democracy,” Tanzania’s leading opposition candidate said Thursday, while the United States noted “credible allegations of significant election-related fraud and intimidation.” The other main opposition party said several leaders were arrested after calling for protests, and one was badly beaten.

The ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party, in power since independence in 1961, won 51 of the 52 parliament seats for which counting had been completed. The CHADEMA opposition party chair, Freeman Mbowe, lost his seat, as did Zitto Kabwe of ACT Wazalendo.

Some critics of populist President John Magufuli have expressed concerns that if the ruling party wins two-thirds of the parliament seats, he might try to change the constitution to extend the presidency’s two-term limit. Magufuli leads in early results in seeking a second five-year term.

Final election results could be announced Friday.

Zimbabwe Cabinet approves move to criminalize protests

HARARE, Zimbabwe — The nation’s Cabinet has approved proposed legislation that would make it a crime for activists to make “unsubstantiated claims” of human rights abuses, hold anti-government protests that could draw international attention or speak with foreign governments without state approval.

Critics Wednesday said the move “is meant to entrench authoritarianism.”

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Cabinet has approved the proposed amendments to the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act to criminalize “the unauthorized communication or negotiation by private citizens with foreign governments,” Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said.

—Compiled From Tribume Wire Services