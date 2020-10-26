Fox anchors quarantine after coronavirus exposure

NEW YORK — Several Fox News Channel on-air personalities were exposed last week to someone on a private plane who later tested positive for COVID-19, leading the network to take extra precautions this week.

The network said in a memo to staff members on Monday that there had recently been “a few” positive coronavirus tests among its employees, leading to their quarantine.

At least one person who tested positive was on a flight that ferried Fox personnel to New York from Nashville, Tennessee, the site of last week’s final presidential debate, according to The New York Times, which first reported the development.

Fox cited privacy concerns in not identifying who had tested positive or was exposed. However, the network’s top news anchors, Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, anchored Fox’s debate coverage from Nashville on Thursday, and commentators Dana Perino and Juan Williams were also on site.

Guinea commission declares president wins bid for 3rd termCONAKRY, Guinea — Guinea’s electoral commission on Saturday declared that President Alpha Conde had easily won a third term with 59% of the vote, setting the stage for potential clashes with the opposition that quickly announced it would contest the results in court.

Opposition candidate Cellou Dalein Diallo earlier announced he was the rightful winner of the Oct. 18 election, asserting that he received 53% of the vote. But the National Independent Electoral Commission said he received only about 33% in declaring Conde the winner.

Some opposition supporters immediately went to the streets to protest after the announcement. At least nine people had been killed amid unrest while the West African nation awaited the results over the past week.

Egyptians vote in second day of parliamentary elections

CAIRO — Egyptians on Sunday trickled into polling stations on the second day of voting for the country’s parliamentary election, amid a slight uptick in daily recorded coronavirus cases.

The vote is likely to produce a toothless House of Representatives packed with supporters of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi that further rubber-stamps his policies, leaving the former military general with almost unchecked powers.

The current first stage of the vote for the lower chamber of parliament began a day earlier in 14 of Egypt’s 27 provinces. The second stage is scheduled for Nov. 7-8 in remaining 13 provinces, including the capital Cairo. The voting concludes with runoff elections.

A total of 568 seats in the lower chamber are up for grabs, with more than 4,000 candidates running as individuals competing for half of the seats.

A quota of 25% of the seats are reserved for women, according to constitutional amendments approved in a national referendum last year.

—Compiled From Tribune Wire Services