Fiat Chrysler hires 4,100

for new truck plant in DetroitDETROIT — Fiat Chrysler has hired about 4,100 Detroit residents, and most if not all of them will be employed at a new auto plant on the city’s east side.

The auto giant is obliged to employ at least 3,850 Detroiters at the Mack assembly plant under a $108 million development deal with the city for the land where plant is being built. If the remaining 250 workers who have been hired are not employed at Mack, they could be sent to work at any of Fiat Chrysler’s other plants in Detroit or the suburbs.

Pay will start at $17 per hour and can climb to $28 per hour, Mayor Mike Duggan said.

About 3,400 of those hired have agreed to fill vacancies at other Fiat Chrysler facilities as supplemental workers at lower pay until the Mack plant opens next year.

$1.7B pledged to aid 3 African nations at ‘breaking point’UNITED NATIONS — More than 20 donors pledged nearly $1 billion for the three countries at the epicenter of a humanitarian crisis in Africa’s Sahel region for this year and over $700 million for 2021 and beyond, the United Nations announced Tuesday.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the funds will help some 10 million people in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger for the remainder of this year and through next year with food, health services, shelter, education and protection.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the high-level virtual donors meeting co-sponsored by the U.N., Denmark, Germany and the European Union that “the central Sahel region is at a breaking point” and humanitarian needs in the border region of the three countries “have reached record levels.”

U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock said more than 13 million people in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger need emergency assistance to survive, including 5 million children.

Minneapolis police deputy demoted over comment

MINNEAPOLIS — A high-ranking deputy to the city’s police chief said he was demoted after he was quoted in a newspaper story referring to white officers as “white boys,” which led to a backlash within the department.

Art Knight, who is Black and who was Police Chief Medaria Arradondo’s chief of staff, said Arradondo took the action over the weekend after Knight was quoted in a story that ran in Sunday’s Star Tribune about law enforcement efforts to retain and recruit candidates of color.

While criticizing the department’s efforts to add diversity, Knight said that if the force continues on the same track to recruit, train and promote racial minorities and women then “you’re just going to get the same old white boys.”