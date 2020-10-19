TV station security guard to face murder trial in Denver

DENVER — A television station security guard accused of fatally shooting a pro-police demonstrator following opposing rallies was charged Monday with second-degree murder, according to the Denver district court clerk’s office.

The charges in the death of Lee Keltner, 49, were filed to the district court against Matthew Dolloff, 30, who was protecting a KUSA-TV producer at the time of the incident. The next hearing is set for Wednesday morning, according to the district court clerk’s office.

In Colorado, people convicted of second-degree murder face a mandatory sentence of between 16 and 48 years in prison.

Dolloff was working as a contractor for Pinkerton and Isborn Security when the deadly encounter occurred on Oct. 10.

Poll worker fired for turning away voters with BLM shirts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A poll worker has been fired after turning away early voters who were wearing “Black Lives Matter” and “I Can’t Breathe” shirts, an elections official said Monday.

The worker was fired Friday after officials received a call from a witness at the Dave Wells Community Center in Memphis, Shelby County Election Commission spokeswoman Suzanne Thompson said.

Tennessee law does not allow voters to wear items bearing the name of a candidate or a political party in a polling place. But state law does not prohibit statements such as “Black Lives Matter,” she said.

The number of voters who were told to leave was not immediately known. The poll worker thought the statements were tied to the Democratic Party, Thompson said.

Early voter turnout ahead of the Nov. 3 election has been strong throughout Tennessee. Early voting ends Oct. 29 in the state.

Opposition candidate claims election victory in Guinea

CONAKRY, Guinea — Guinea’s opposition candidate Cellou Dalein Diallo declared himself the winner of the West African country’s presidential election Monday before the official results have been announced, setting up a tense showdown with the incumbent leader.

The party of President Alpha Conde, who is seeking a controversial third term, swiftly condemned Diallo’s declaration as “irresponsible and dangerous.”

The national election commission reiterated that only it could release official results and would do so by the end of the week. Diallo said his declaration was based on information gathered at polling stations by his party, the Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea.

Monday’s development marked a dramatic escalation in an already tense electoral season. Conde’s decision to seek another term by having the constitution modified already had led to protests that left more than 50 people dead this year.