Wisconsin tells Foxconn no tax credits without new deal

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin told Foxconn Technology Group on Monday that it won’t qualify for billions of dollars in state tax credits unless it strikes a new deal for a scaled-back factory complex.

State officials have told Foxconn since last year that it would not qualify for the tax credits without revisions to its 2017 contract because the scope of the envisioned factory has been reduced.

The deal with Foxconn, the world’s largest electronics manufacturer, was announced by President Donald Trump at a White House ceremony and he traveled to Wisconsin in 2018 for the groundbreaking. He heralded the original deal as a sign of a revitalized American manufacturing economy.

Foxconn signed a contract with Wisconsin under then-Gov. Scott Walker in 2017 to earn nearly $4 billion in state and local tax incentives for a $10 billion display screen manufacturing campus and plant that would employ up to 13,000 people. But Walker, a Republican, lost in 2018 to Democrat Tony Evers, who ran as a critic of the project.

EU to sanction Russia officials over poisoning of opponent

BRUSSELS — European Union foreign ministers agreed Monday to impose sanctions on Russian officials and organizations blamed for the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny with a Soviet-era nerve agent.

At a meeting in Luxembourg, France and Germany urged their EU partners to freeze the assets of those suspected of involvement and ban them from traveling in Europe under sanctions to combat the use and spread of chemical weapons.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said “everybody was support this proposal” but provided no details about who might face sanctions or when the measures might come into force.

Navalny, an anti-corruption investigator and major political opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, fell ill on Aug. 20 during a domestic flight in Russia. Last week, lab tests for the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons confirmed that Navalny was the victim of a Novichok nerve agent.

Israel plans to take in more than 2,000 Ethiopian Jews

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told his Ethiopian counterpart that his country has the intention to “immediately” bring over some 2,000 Ethiopian Jews. The announcement came Friday after a phone call with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Netanyahu’s office said the decision comes “out of his commitment to the continued aliyah of Jews to Israel.”

Some 13,000 Ethiopian Jews are in the capital, Addis Ababa, and in Gondar, most of them waiting to be taken to Israel, which they call home. Most live in dire conditions and many say they have family members who have settled in Israel.

— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services