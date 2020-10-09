California high court pick would be its first gay justice

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom recently nominated the first openly gay Black man to the state Supreme Court, potentially replacing one of the court’s more conservative members with a former federal civil rights attorney who prosecuted cross-burnings and police misconduct cases under President Ronald Reagan.

Martin Jenkins, 66, would be the court’s first gay member and the third Black person to serve on it, according to the governor’s office. During the Oct. 5 news conference announcing the nomination, Jenkins said his identity as a gay man has been “perhaps the greatest challenge in my life.”

Jenkins must first be confirmed by the Commission on Judicial Appointments after a public hearing for the job that comes with a $261,949 annual salary. He would replace Justice Ming W. Chin, the court’s first Chinese American justice who was appointed in by Gov. Pete Wilson in 1996.

Five officers resign in wake of overdose death in custody

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Five police officers have resigned amid accusations they failed to seek immediate medical attention for a Black man who died after fatally ingesting drugs before being taken into custody, officials announced.

The four Charlotte Mecklenburg police officers and one sergeant left their roles after Chief Johnny Jennings recommended them for dismissal, the official said at a Oct. 1 news conference when the department released video of the January encounter.

Jennings had recommended their termination for not following department policy of seeking medical assistance for Harold Easter, a 41-year-old suspect who ingested crack cocaine at the scene of a drug investigation. The policy required that anyone suspected of ingesting drugs must be evaluated before being taken to jail, The Charlotte Observer reported.

