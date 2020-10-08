U.S. hits Iran’s financial sector with broad sanctions

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has blacklisted virtually all of Iran’s financial sector, dealing another blow to an economy that is already reeling under U.S. sanctions.

Thursday’s move hits 18 Iranian banks that had thus far escaped the bulk of re-imposed U.S. sanctions and, more importantly, subjects foreign, non-Iranian financial institutions to penalties for doing business with them. Thus, it effectively cuts them off from the international financial system.

Foreign companies that do business with those banks were given 45 days to wind down their operations before facing so-called “secondary sanctions.”

European nations have opposed the blanket financial services blacklisting because it will open up their biggest banks and and other companies to U.S. penalties for conducting business with Iran that had previously been allowed.

Judge sets bond at $100K for 2 charged in robocall case

DETROIT — A judge on Thursday set bond at $100,000 for two conservative political activists who are accused of using false robocalls to dissuade Black residents in Detroit and other Democratic-leaning U.S. cities from voting by mail.

The magistrate entered not-guilty pleas on behalf of Jack Burkman, 54, of Arlington, Virginia, and Jacob Wohl, 22, of Los Angeles, during a brief court hearing that was held by video conference. Their attorneys sparred with a state prosecutor over a request for $1 million cash bond.

The charges include conspiring to intimidate voters and using a computer to commit crimes. An estimated 85,000 robocalls were made nationwide including to cities in Pennsylvania, saying people could be subjected to arrest, debt collection and forced vaccination, according to the attorney general’s office.

Scott Grabel, the lawyer for Burkman, said the charges were an “absolute atrocity” and a “publicity stunt” by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat.

2 guilty of supporting deadly 2013 mall attack in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya — A Kenyan court on Wednesday found two men guilty for supporting the days-long 2013 attack on Nairobi’s upscale Westgate Mall that left 67 people dead.

Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi acquitted a third suspect, Liban Abdullah Omar.

The attack by four gunmen with the Somalia-based extremist group al-Shabab was the first large-scale assault in Kenya’s capital. Al-Shabab had vowed retribution on Kenya for sending troops in 2011 to fight the group in Somalia.

The magistrate said although there is no specific evidence that the two men --Hussein Hassan Mustafah and Mohamed Ahmed Abdi — gave material support to the attackers, constant communication with the gunmen “was giving support to their endeavors.”

—Compiled From Tribune Wire Services

The attackers died of smoke inhalation after the army allegedly blew up a part of the mall where they were hiding.

