Rochester mayor appears in court to face charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on campaign finance charges dating to her 2017 reelection campaign.

The second-term Democrat was indicted by a grand jury on Friday on charges of scheming to defraud and violating election laws. Albert Jones Jr., her campaign treasurer, and Rosalind Brooks-Harris, treasurer of a political action committee that backed Warren, also are due in Monroe County Court. All are accused of taking steps to evade contribution limits between Nov. 6, 2013 and Nov. 7, 2017.

Warren is the first female and second Black mayor of Rochester, a city of more than 200,000 along Lake Ontario.

Maryland bolsters hate crime law with new measures

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland is strengthening its hate crime law so prosecutors don’t have to prove hate was the only motivating factor in committing a crime, as new provisions take effect last week.

Previously, the law applied to someone who committed crimes against a person or group because of race, color, religious belief, sexual orientation, gender, disability or national origin, but the change expands it to apply if crimes are motivated “either in whole or in substantial part” due to those factors.

The law is named after 2nd Lt. Richard Collins III, a Black student at Bowie State University who was fatally stabbed in 2017 while he was waiting at a bus stop at the University of Maryland, College Park campus. A judge ruled prosecutors did not meet their legal burden of showing racial hatred motivated Sean Urbanski, white man who was found guilty of first-degree murder last year.

Rwandan genocide suspect seeks transfer to The Hague

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The defense lawyer of an 87-year-old Rwandan genocide suspect arrested in France has appealed to an international court not to send him to Tanzania to face trial, but instead to transfer him to the Netherlands for health reasons, according to a written request filed Monday.

Félicien Kabuga, one of the most wanted fugitives in Rwanda’s 1994 genocide, was arrested outside Paris in May after 25 years on the run. He is accused of genocide and crimes against humanity for equipping militias that killed more than 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus who tried to protect them.

Kabuga has denied involvement in the massacre.

A court in Paris last week approved Kabuga’s extradition to a special international court in Arusha, Tanzania. Citing health grounds including fears he could contract COVID-19 in Tanzania, his French lawyer says Kabuga should instead be sent to The Hague, Netherlands.

