Nobel peace laureate calls for urgent justice in Congo

DAKAR, Senegal — Congolese Nobel Peace Prize winner Dr. Denis Mukwege says an international criminal tribunal is urgently needed to prosecute mass atrocities, including widespread sexual violence, that continue to go unpunished in his country.

Crimes against humanity, war crimes, and even crimes of genocide are committed with impunity in Congo, despite a damning report issued 10 years ago, Mukwege told The Associated Press via the internet from the Panzi Hospital that he founded in Bukavu in eastern Congo to treat survivors of sexual violence.

“We know that when crimes go unpunished, it simply means that we have opened the door to the pursuit of more crimes, and the example of Congo is very striking,” he said. “So today, the Congolese population has spoken out to demand justice.”

Mukwege has a groundswell of support in Bukavu where thousands marched Thursday to demand action from the government and international community.

Amazon reports 20,000

workers contracted COVID-19

NEW YORK — Amazon said Thursday that nearly 20,000 of its front-line U.S. workers have tested positive or been presumed positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

But the online retail behemoth, revealing the data for the first time, said that the infection rate of its employees was well below that seen in the general U.S. population. The disclosure comes after months of pressure from Amazon workers and labor groups calling for the company to divulge its COVID-19 numbers.

The Seattle-based company said that it examined data from March 1 to Sept. 19 on 1.37 million workers at Amazon and Whole Foods Market across the U.S. It said it compared the COVID-19 case rates to the general population, as reported by Johns Hopkins University for the same period.

The company says it is conducting thousands of tests a day, which will grow to 50,000 daily across 650 sites by November.

—Compiled From Tribune Wire Services