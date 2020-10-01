Prince Harry talks about ‘awakening on race issues

LONDON — Prince Harry has spoken about his “awakening” to race issues as he and his wife, Meghan, launched an anti-racism campaign to mark Black History Month in the U.K.

In a video interview with the Evening Standard newspaper published Thursday, Harry said London sometimes “doesn’t feel as diverse as it actually is” and that he wanted to use his celebrity to raise awareness about the Black community and the challenges it faces. His wife of over two years is biracial.

Speaking from the couple’s home in Santa Barbara, California, he stressed that the couple’s campaign wasn’t about “pointing the finger, it is not about blame.”

The couple, who quit as senior working royals in March to pursue their financial independence, announced a deal with Netflix last month to produce a range of films and series for the streaming service.

U.S. traffic deaths continue streak downward in 2019

DETROIT — Traffic deaths in the U.S. fell for the third consecutive year in 2019, the government’s road safety agency reported.

The downward trend is continuing into this year with people driving fewer miles due to the coronavirus pandemic, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday.

The agency says deaths fell 2% last year, to 36,096. That’s 739 fewer than the 36,835 fatalities reported to the agency in 2019.

The decrease came even though vehicle miles traveled increased by nearly 1%, reducing the fatality rate to 1.1 per 100 million miles traveled. That was the lowest since 2014.

Pedestrian deaths fell 2.7%, bicyclist fatalities dropped 2.9% and motorcycle deaths dropped 0.5%. Deaths in passenger vehicles fell 2.8%. But deaths in crashes involving heavy trucks fell by just one, from 5,006 in 2018 to 5,005 last year.

U.K. mulled processing asylum-seekers on outpost

LONDON — The British government reportedly proposed processing asylum-seekers on a remote volcanic island in the Atlantic Ocean more than 4,000 miles from the United Kingdom — a plan that has been derided as inhumane and a “logistical nightmare” by critics.

The Financial Times reported Wednesday that British Home Secretary Priti Patel had ordered officials to explore plans for building an asylum processing center on Ascension Island, a British territory with a population of under 1,000. The report said Patel later appeared to have dropped the plan.

Thousands of people have crossed the English Channel this year by small boats to seek asylum in the U.K. Patel has pledged to stop the record number of arrivals and to make the route “unviable.”

The Home Office did not deny that the idea of transferring asylum seekers to remote islands had been considered.

