Mali swears in transitional president and vice president

BAMAKO, Mali — Mali’s transitional president and vice president were sworn into office Friday, more than a month after a coup in the West African nation.

The induction ceremony in the capital, Bamako, took place as Mali remains under sanctions by the 15-nation West African regional bloc, ECOWAS, and amid uncertainty about details of the transition period.

Former Defense Minister and retired Col. Maj. Bah N’Daw is the new transitional president while Col. Assimi Goita, head of the junta that staged the Aug. 18 coup, is Mali’s new vice president. The two, along with a prime minister who will be chosen in the coming days, are to lead the transitional government to elections in 18 months.

Former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan attended the ceremony as a representative of ECOWAS, which had pressed for a quick return to a civilian government. The regional group held days of talks with the junta and other political and civil groups in Mali to encourage a return to democacy. ECOWAS has closed borders to Mali and stopped financial flows and has said it will only lift those sanctions once it approves of the transitional plan.

Retired commander named interim police chief in Arizona

TEMPE, Ariz. — A retired Tempe police commander was named Wednesday to serve as the city’s interim police chief for one year beginning Oct. 12.

Jeff Glover had retired in February after a 20-year career with the department. He will be Tempe’s first Black police chief.

Sylvia Moir, the city’s first female police chief, announced Sept. 15 that she will be stepping down Oct. 25 after more than four years on the job.

Tempe officials said a public process to hire a permanent police chief would be conduct, and Glover will be able to apply for the job.

Glover began his law enforcement career as a Mesa police patrol officer in 1998 and joined Tempe police the following year.

— Compiled From Wire Services