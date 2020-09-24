Man convicted in 1971 slaying of 2 cops granted parole

NEW YORK — A former member of a Black radical group who was convicted in the 1971 killings of two New York City police officers has been granted parole after more than four decades behind bars.

Following a hearing earlier this month, the state Board of Parole approved the release of Anthony Bottom from prison on or before Oct. 20, officials said Wednesday. His parole follows that of a co-defendant, Herman Bell, in 2018.

Bottom, 68, and Bell were both sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the ambush slayings of officers Waverly Jones and Joseph Piagentin, who were shot multiple times after responding to a report of a domestic dispute at a Harlem public housing complex on May 21, 1971.

Prosecutors said at that time that it was a trap set by Bottom and Bell, who were members of a violent offshoot of the Black Panther Party called the Black Liberation Army.

In a statement, Piagentini’s widow blamed the decision on what she described as a shift in New York in recent years toward a more lenient approach to parole.

“We are heartbroken to see another of Joe’s killers set free by politics,” said Diane Piagentini.

For years, Bottom, Bell and another co-defendant who has since died in prison claimed they were framed by the FBI.

West African leaders urged to intervene in Guinea disputeDAKAR, Senegal — Guinea’s main opposition leader called on neighboring West African states to head off a political crisis in which President Alpha Conde is running for a third term in October.

The 15-nation West African group, known as ECOWAS, supports democracy in the region and has recently pressed Mali’s junta, which seized power last month, to return the country to civilian rule.

Guinea’s opposition leader, Cellou Dalein Diallo, said Thursday that he would like to see the bloc turn its attention to his country, where the 68-year-old politician has denounced as unconstitutional Conde’s decision to run again in the Oct. 18 elections.

This will be the third face-off between Conde and Diallo, who first ran against each other in the 2010 election that came after more than a half-century of dictatorship.

For months, tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets in Guinea to oppose another term for Conde, who insists he is following the will of the people after voters in March approved a referendum that allows him to run again. Since then, dozens have died in anti-Conde demonstrations that have turned violent.

— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services